School Bus Ends Up in Creek in Easton, Pa.; Reports Say Children Were on Board

A school bus with students on it apparently ran off the road and ended up in a creek in Easton, Pa. Monday morning.

A photo shared on social media shows the bus with water up to its windows in Bushkill Creek.

Lehigh Valley news source 69 News reported that students were on board when the bus crashed and that several ambulances were on scene. However, emergency officials have not yet confirmed the crash or the condition of any students.

SkyForce10 and NBC10 crews are on their way to the scene. Stay with us for more on this developing story.