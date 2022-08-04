School Bus Driver Flees After Striking Teen in Camden County

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

A 15-year-old boy riding his bicycle was struck by a school bus that left the scene in Camden County Wednesday evening, authorities said.

“The school bus initially stopped, but then left the scene prior to police arrival,” Pennsauken Township police said in a release.

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Bethel Avenue.

The teen’s mother, Maritza Rodriguez, told NBC10 and Telemundo62 how her son, Manuel, had been biking with some of his friends. She described the moments after the collision when the bus driver drove off.

"When she knocked my son down, it seems she noticed, she stood up, got out of the bus, asked if he was okay, but when my son told her he was hurt, she got on the bus and sped up," Maritza explained.

Authorities said the bus company and the driver were identified and are cooperating with the investigation.

"This whole situation saddens me because she's a bus driver, she deals 100 percent with children and she should have thought twice before leaving my son," Maritza lamented.

Manuel was treated for minor injuries, including some bruises and scratches, at the hospital and has returned home.

"Thank God that there were older men who witnessed the whole thing," Maritza said.

“It was like slow motion when I looked over at him,” witness Ron Ramey said to NBC10 and T62. “He flipped off the bike the opposite way of the bus. If he would’ve went the other way, he might be dead today. And the bike was just all over.”

Police requested that anyone with information on the incident contact Pennsauken Police at 856-488-0080.