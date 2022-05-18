A Delaware County school bus driver is accused of taking upskirt photos of at least three teen students.

On Tuesday, Upper Providence Township police responded to the St. Mary Magdalen School in Media, Pennsylvania, and interviewed a teen girl who reported improper conduct from her bus driver.

Investigators determined the driver was using his cellphone to take upskirt photos of female students. An Upper Providence Township Police detective spoke with the Special Victims Unit and a search warrant was obtained for the bus driver’s phone. Police later identified two other teen victims and detectives contacted their parents.

A forensic evaluation of the driver’s phone is underway and police said they will contact the parents of any additional victims.

The driver was assigned to bus #302 in the Marple Newtown School District, according to a school district spokesperson. The spokesperson said the driver was fired and is not allowed to enter school grounds. The school district is also cooperating with police in the ongoing investigation.

Police have not yet released the driver’s identity nor have they confirmed whether or not the driver has been officially charged. NBC10 reached out to investigators for more details but we have not yet heard back from them.

Anyone with additional information on the investigation should call Upper Providence Police Detective Sergeant George Moore at 610-566-8445.