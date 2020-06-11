A school board director in Chester County resigned after a Facebook comment he made referencing the death of George Floyd sparked outrage.

Karel Minor, who was the director of the Owen J. Roberts School Board, made a reference to Floyd’s death while replying to a comment on his personal Facebook page.

“She’s got her knee on life’s neck like it’s a minority in Minnesota,” Minor wrote. “That’s probably too soon.”

This is a comment from the Owen J Roberts school board president, Karel Minor. I have proudly worked at Owen J Roberts... Posted by Mike Macsisak on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Minor’s comment led to calls for his resignation after it was shared on social media. He later apologized in a lengthy statement Wednesday, claiming it was a bad joke intended to be “a statement of disgust about the recent murder of George Floyd,” that was taken out of context.

“That context does not provide a defense for my choice to make an offensive joke,” Minor wrote. “When it was first brought to my attention I immediately recognized that I shouldn’t have written it and deleted the post.”

Minor said he took several steps to reinforce his “commitment to equity and fuller understanding of how my thoughts and words are received,” and also reached out to the Pennsylvania School Board Association.

Later Wednesday night, Minor released a second statement announcing his resignation effective immediately.