Scarecrows are back at Morris Arboretum & Gardens

If you're looking for some family-friendly fun you might want to check out this spook-tacular event.

This October is "ArBOOretum" month at Morris Arboretum & Gardens, and the annual Scarecrow Walk has returned.

The Scarecrow Walk features more than 40 scarecrows, all designed by members of the public. For this year, the theme is "The 1990s" in celebration of the garden's 90th anniversary.

Credit: Morris Arboretum & Gardens

Credit: NBC10

Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow online now through Oct. 21. The top three will win a cash prize - the top prize is $250.

The Scarecrow Walk is free with general admission. For more information visit morrisarb.org/arBOOretum.