Bucks Co. beware: Scammers posing as county officials causing concern

Bucks County beware! Officials in the county are warning residents of at least two reported scammers targeting neighborhoods by impersonating police as well as License and Inspection officers.

One scammer allegedly posed as a law enforcement official and told their victim there was a warrant out for the arrest unless they paid a lot of money, officials said. The other scammer is accused of issuing fake township ordinance violations to local residents and businesses

Arrest warrant scam

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office reported that a resident got a call that said there was a warrant out for their arrest. The victim was told by the scammer that the warrant would go away if they paid a large amount of money.

The victim was told they would be arrested immediately if they did not pay, the DA's Office said. The scammer sent a text message that contained a fake arrest warrant to the victim.

According to the DA's Office, the victim ultimately paid the scammer.

The District Attorney's Office shared tips to protect yourself from this type of scam:

Law enforcement agencies will NEVER demand immediate payment via text message, phone call, or email to avoid arrest. Official communication regarding fines or legal obligations will typically be through official mail.

Never give out personal information, such as your Social Security number, bank account details, or credit card numbers, over the phone or via text message to someone you don't know. Legitimate agencies will not ask for this information in this manner.

Be wary of urgent and threatening language. Scammers often use aggressive tactics to pressure you into acting quickly without thinking.

Always verify the identity of the person contacting you. If someone claiming to be from law enforcement contacts you, do not hesitate to hang up and independently verify their identity by calling the official number of your local police department or sheriff's office. You can find these numbers on your local government's official website.

Do not click on suspicious links or attachments in text messages or emails from unknown sources. These can lead to malicious websites designed to steal your information.

Talk to someone you trust before making any decisions based on a suspicious communication. A fresh perspective can often help identify a scam.

If you are contacted by someone demanding money while claiming to be law enforcement, do not send them money, officials said.

You should report what happened to your local police department right away.

Fake township ordinance violations

In Upper Southampton Township, the police department there said they have received reports of a person claiming to enforce town ordinances.

This person allegedly trespasses onto properties to remove signs in yards, police said. They also send fake violation warnings through the USPS to local businesses.

If you are a resident of Upper Southampton Township and you receive a violation notice from the License and Inspection Office, please call 215-355-0677 to confirm if it is legitimate.

Individual Posing as Township Official - https://t.co/OfsEcJK7Na — Upper Southampton PD (@UpperSouthPD) May 6, 2025

Officials with the township want to remind residents that workers from the department will not show up at your house without warning. If someone comes to your door unexpected, do not let them into your home and do not give them your information, police said.

If you have any questions, please call the Upper Southampton Township Police Department right away by calling 215-357-8900