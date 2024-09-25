Montgomery County

Saying ‘I do' again: Couple celebrates 10 years married with Wish Upon a Wedding

Wish Upon a Wedding grants weddings and vow renewals to couples facing terminal illness or life-altering health circumstances.

By Deanna Durante

A Montgomery County couple got to renew their vows as they celebrated a milestone with Wish Upon a Wedding—10 years of marriage.

Rachel and Brad Herring say those years have shown them what’s really important in life.

That’s in part due to Rachel being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer after she had their second child.

“I think it means a lot to be here with the family we created,” Rachel said.

The couple married ten years ago and grew their family with 6-year-old Lea and 3-year-old Noah.

But after Noah was born, Rachel realized something was wrong.

“They sent me to the ER, so I actually found out in the ER that I had stage 4 breast cancer,” Rachel said. “It just spread to the liver—that fast.”

It was after this that Rachel saw Wish Upon a Wedding looking for couples who wanted to renew their vows.

“They are nonprofit, and they put together these events, wedding and vow renewals, for couples who have a terminal illness or a severe health issue,” Rachel said.

They had a small wedding this time around for those who may not have been there the first time.

“When I said forever and always 10 years ago, well maybe closer to 15, I meant it. I meant every word of everything I’ve ever promised you,” Brad said as part of his vows.

