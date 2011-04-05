Savor the Taste of Philly!

For a unique dining experience, the 7th annual Flavor's of Philadelphia is where you wan to be. On Tuesday April 5th, at 6pm you could be treated like royalty, and served a gourmet three course meal by your favorite chef. Patrons will also be able to capture the cooking secrets of the chef as they prepare the meals.Then the evening concludes with a decadent dessert reception.



All proceeds from the Flavors of Philadelphia will support the American Liver Foundation, research programs, educational programs, patients, and more.



For more information and tickets call 215-425-8080