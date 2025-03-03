New Jersey

Saving Bingo: NJ police look to rescue fox who has neck, leg tangled in plastic

Police in Washington Township, New Jersey, are asking residents not to feed 'Bingo' the fox -- who may be pregnant and suffering from mange -- that has been spotted with its leg and neck caught in plastic

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Washington Township, New Jersey, are looking to rescue a fox named Bingo.
Nicole Mazzitelli

In an effort to save a fox that has been spotted with its leg and neck trapped in plastic venting, police in Washington Township, New Jersey, are asking residents not to feed the animal.

In a post on social media, law enforcement officials said that they have been monitoring a fox -- which they have named Bingo -- that they believe may be pregnant and could be suffering from mange.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The animal, officials said, has been seen around the area of the Washington Township Police Station, at 1 McClure Drive in Sewell, New Jersey and the Washington Township Senior Center along the 300 block of Greentree Road in Sewell, New Jersey.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials said they are hoping to free the animal from plastic venting that has entangled the fox's leg and neck. But, they said that feeding the animal "is making it more difficult to safely trap her."

Léelo en español aquí.

"Please do NOT feed Bingo—our priority is to safely capture her so she can be treated properly," law enforcement officials said on social media.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Music & Musicians 7 mins ago

‘Wonderful Tonight': Eric Clapton to rock Philly later this year

West Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Man steps outside to investigate commotion, winds up shot dead, police say

Police officials said the nonprofit An Itch in Time - Mangy Fox Rescue was working to capture Bingo in order to give the animal the care it needs.

Anyone who sees Bingo the fox is asked to text the time and location where the animal was spotted to 609-491-3511.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us