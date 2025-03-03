Saving Bingo: NJ police look to rescue fox who has neck, leg tangled in plastic

In an effort to save a fox that has been spotted with its leg and neck trapped in plastic venting, police in Washington Township, New Jersey, are asking residents not to feed the animal.

In a post on social media, law enforcement officials said that they have been monitoring a fox -- which they have named Bingo -- that they believe may be pregnant and could be suffering from mange.

The animal, officials said, has been seen around the area of the Washington Township Police Station, at 1 McClure Drive in Sewell, New Jersey and the Washington Township Senior Center along the 300 block of Greentree Road in Sewell, New Jersey.

Officials said they are hoping to free the animal from plastic venting that has entangled the fox's leg and neck. But, they said that feeding the animal "is making it more difficult to safely trap her."

"Please do NOT feed Bingo—our priority is to safely capture her so she can be treated properly," law enforcement officials said on social media.

Police officials said the nonprofit An Itch in Time - Mangy Fox Rescue was working to capture Bingo in order to give the animal the care it needs.

Anyone who sees Bingo the fox is asked to text the time and location where the animal was spotted to 609-491-3511.