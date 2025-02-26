Firefighters attacked a blaze that left black soot on the roof of a popular West Philadelphia chicken restaurant Wednesday morning.

No flames were visible around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 26, 2025, as Philadelphia firefighters were on the roof of Sardi's Peruvian Chicken at 4510 City Ave. on the edge of the Wynnefield Heights neighborhood.

Several fire trucks and vehicles blocked part of City Avenue and the parking lot as firefighters accessed the roof using ladders.

The fire was placed under control around 9:40 a.m., according to the fire department's alerts page on X.

The full extent of damage to the chicken restaurant wasn't immediately known. It wasn't clear if Sardi's would open as scheduled at 11 a.m.

No one answered a phone number for the eatery Wednesday morning and the voicemail was full.