Eagles news

Saquon Barkley spends time with President Trump before Eagles' White House visit

The Super Bowl champions are set to visit with the POTUS tomorrow.

By Dan Roche

One day before the Eagles were set to visit the White House, one of the members of the Super Bowl champions spent time with President Donald Trump.

All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley was photographed earlier today, sitting at a table with the President and others at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

Barkley later traveled back to Washington D.C. with President Trump on Marine One, the President’s personal helicopter.

After landing, Trump said to reporters about Barkley, “What a nice guy he is. I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it.”

Barkley and the Eagles will be celebrated tomorrow at the White House after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Eagles news
