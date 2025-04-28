Saquon Barkley responds to backlash after visit with President Trump

Until very recently, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley didn’t seem to have many haters.

That situation has changed over the past 24 hours when fans learned that the AP Offensive Player of the Year spent part of his Sunday with President Donald Trump at his golf course, Trump National at Bedminster in New Jersey, before flying back to Washington, D.C., with the President on Marine One.

Barkley’s visit with the president drew quite a bit of backlash from people across social media. Despite Barkley never outwardly supporting Trump, or any political candidate during his playing career, detractors voiced their opinions.

This morning, Barkley reacted on X.

lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my… — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 28, 2025

Barkley and the rest of the Eagles will visit Trump at the White House later Monday in a ceremony celebrating them as Super Bowl LIX champions. Follow here for live coverage.