Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts top NFLPA top sales list

Success sells, and two members of the Super Bowl champion Eagles are prime examples.

By Dan Roche

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts teamed up to launch the Eagles to new heights. Not coincidentally, sales of their merchandise have also taken flight.

The NFLPA released its Top 50 Player Sales List, ranking the biggest-selling players from March of 2024 through February of this year. These rankings cover not just jersey sales, but all officially licensed products, from figurines to bobbleheads and more.

Barkley topped the list of all NFL players, while Hurts ranked third. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Jayden Daniels of the Commanders, and Texans QB C.J. Stroud round out the top five.

Barkley, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards this past season, was named the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, as well as first-team All-Pro. Hurts led the Eagles to their second championship, winning MVP of Super Bowl LIX. He has been named to the last two Pro Bowls.

Normally, quarterbacks have the most notoriety among NFL fans. Looking at the top 20 sellers, QBs are ranked second through sixth, and account for half of the top 20. Barkley is the first running back to lead all players in sales since 2017, when the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott was #1.

Here are the top 10 on the Player Sales list:

  1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs 

3. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

5. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans 

6. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

7. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

9. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

