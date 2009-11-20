Santa Claus Chugs Into Town

Looks like Rudolph and the rest of his crew might be out of a job this coming Holiday season. Santa ditched his faithful reindeer in favor of more modern transportation.



He's riding the Cape May Seashore Lines’ Santa Express into the Richland Village and Tuckahoe Village train stations on Saturday, November 21. The stops are just the beginning of a five-weekend trek through the Atlantic and Cape May counties.



Kids from one to 92 are invited to welcome St. Nick's arrival at the stations and then climb aboard The Santa Express! (Bring your wish list!)



“Throughout the 13 seasons of the Santa Express, our passengers have become just as much a part of our Christmas tradition as we’ve become of theirs,” said Seashore Lines President and General Manager Tony Macrie.



And with the vintage train cars that Macrie is providing him, Santa may think twice about using that raggedy old sled again.



“The train typically includes Budd-built Rail Diesel Cars, originally owned by the Pennsylvania-Reading seashore lines, that began traveling the very same track nearly 60 years ago that we will be using today,” said Macrie.



While a limited number of tickets for the Santa Express train will be available at the stations before departure, you’ll have better luck purchasing the tickets online.

