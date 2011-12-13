Sandusky Waives Hearing, Going to Trial

After weeks of anticipation, Jerry Sandusky’s alleged victims will not be able tell a court full of people Tuesday what he allegedly did to them. Sandusky waived his preliminary hearing.

Unless he barters a plea deal, the former Penn State assistant football coach is going straight to trial on more than 50 charges of child sex abuse.

At least some of his 10 accusers were expected to testify at the hearing Tuesday morning.

An agreement was reportedly reached late Monday night that prosecutors would agree to not seek higher bail if more charges a brought against Sandusky if the former Penn State coach agreed to waive any future preliminary hearings, according to the Attorney General's office.

Sandusky's waiver means that the victims will not have to testify at any other time but trial.

On the way out of court, Sandusky told reporters that he's "putting together the best possible defense...looking forward to presenting our side."

The preliminary hearing was so anticipated, court officials conducted a lottery for people who could attend. According to Lu Ann Cahn, the court room was at capacity at 8:30 a.m., just before Sandusky waived his hearing.

Prosecutors said Tuesday morning that the waiver of a preliminary hearing without warning was unexpected. They say it could mean that he could be looking for a plea deal.

But Sandusky sounds like he's not backing down. After the court appearance he said he plans to "stay the course, fight for four quarters" in defending abuse charges [SEE VIDEO ABOVE].

Sandusky's lawyer told reporters after court that the decision to waive hearing a tactical measure, not admission of guilt.

His Attorney Joseph Amendola told reporters that "This is a fight to the death."



Grand jury statement allege that Sandusky committed a range of sexual offenses against boys as young as 10, assaulting them in hotel swimming pools, the basement of his home in State College and in the locker room showers at Penn State, where the 67-year-old former assistant football coach once built a national reputation as a defensive mastermind.

The next step is a Jan. 11 arraignment, according to authorities.