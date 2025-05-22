The small plane that crashed into a neighborhood in San Diego, California, Thursday, killing an as yet unknown number aboard, appears to have begun its doomed journey in New Jersey, officials and flight tracking data say.

No one on the ground was injured when the Cessna crashed into Murphy Canyon, the U.S. military's largest housing neighborhood, just before 7 a.m. It appeared to strike at least one home that had a charred and collapsed roof and smashed through half a dozen vehicles. About 10 homes suffered damage.

The plane could hold eight to 10 people, but it's not yet known how many were on board. Those who were killed were all said to have been on the plane. Their identities aren't known. Follow live updates here.

San Diego officials have said only that the flight was incoming from the Midwest. FlightAware lists a Cessna Citation II jet that was supposed to arrive at San Diego's Montgomery-Gibbs Executive airport just before 8 a.m., en route from Witchita. Airport officials said it had only paused for a fueling stop.

FlightAware indicates that the flight originated from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. The airport in is about 6 miles from Manhattan and is frequently used by private and corporate jets.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.