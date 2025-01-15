New brush fire burning across 30 acres in San Bernardino

Firefighters are racing to control a vegetation fire in San Bernardino, officials say.

The blaze on Little Mountain Drive has reached about 30 acres, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said, sharing video of their engines working in the brush off the road.

They said there could soon be a threat to structures as they called in more backup.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD units are on scene of a VEGETATION FIRE on Little Mountain Dr x W Edgehill Rd. #LittleMountain IC reporting approx 30 acres in light flashy fuels with a rapid rate of spread. Structure threat in approx 20 minutes. 2nd alarm enroute. pic.twitter.com/3D3LFmuSBp — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 15, 2025

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Wildfires have erupted across Southern California amid dry conditions and strong winds that have prevailed since last week.

Wednesday's fire in San Bernardino is in the area of the Shandin Hills, near the 215 Freeway.