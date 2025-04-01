Fishtown

Same man assaulted woman, child in separate Fishtown incidents, police believe

A same man is believed to have assaulted a woman on Palmer Street on March 25 and may have also grabbed a 13-year-old girl in an incident that happened on March 28 on East Montgomery Ave., police say

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit are seeking help from the public as officials believe the same man was involved in a pair of assaults on a woman and a girl in the city's Fishtown neighborhood last month.

According to police, in both instances, the victims described that offender as a man with a light complexion and a dark beard, who wore a black hoodie.

In the first incident, from March 25, 2025, officials said a woman told police that, as she placed her son in the backseat of her vehicle along the 1500 block of Palmer Street at about 9:30 a.m., a man with a dark beard and wearing a black hoodie with a design on the back and blue jeans, "pinched her buttocks" and fled north on Memphis Street.

The second incident, officials said, is alleged to have happened along the 1500 block of East Montgomery Avenue at about 8:06 a.m. on March 28, 2025.

In this incident, officials claim, a man -- believed to be in his thirties with a beard, a heavy build and standing about five-foot, six-inches tall, and wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants -- allegedly grabbed a 13-year-old girl as she was walking to school.

The man, police say, grabbed the girl from behind and put her in a "bear hug."

But, the girl screamed and was able to escape as the man fled south along Memphis Street.

Police officials are asking anyone who may have information on these incidents to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or send an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

