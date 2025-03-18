Norristown

Revamped food pantry in Norristown reopens to help combat food insecurity

By Miguel Martinez-Valle and Cherise Lynch

After a significant transformation, a community food pantry in Norristown has reopened its doors.

The Salvation Army Norristown Corps held a ribbon cutting and celebration marking the reopening of its food pantry.

The pantry -- located at 533 Swede St. -- has been revamped to help provide more families in the community with nutritious food.

Previously located behind the Corps, the pantry has been moved inside the building, allowing visitors more space to browse.

The Corps said the pantry currently serves approximately 40 families and 120 individuals weekly, and the new location is expected to increase service by 30%.

Community members can check out the pantry on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

