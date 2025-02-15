New Jersey

Salty tap water? NJ residents may notice a change in water taste, here's why

By Emily Rose Grassi

Have you noticed a salt-like taste in your tap water?

For residents in southern New Jersey, a local water company is blaming the use of salt and brine on the roadways and sidewalks during winter storms for a recent change in taste.

According to New Jersey American Water, the recent ongoing drought is another factor contributing to the issue.

The company released a statement reassuring residents that the change in taste does not pose as a health risk.

“We are continuing to monitor water quality at the source and throughout our systems and can confirm that the water we’re providing to customers continues to meet primary drinking water quality standards,” Vice President of Operations New Jersey American Water Ben Morris said.

If you do have health concerns regarding salt in your water, the water company is urging you to contact your doctor.

