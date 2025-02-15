Salty tap water? NJ residents may notice a change in water taste, here's why

Have you noticed a salt-like taste in your tap water?

For residents in southern New Jersey, a local water company is blaming the use of salt and brine on the roadways and sidewalks during winter storms for a recent change in taste.

According to New Jersey American Water, the recent ongoing drought is another factor contributing to the issue.

The company released a statement reassuring residents that the change in taste does not pose as a health risk.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are continuing to monitor water quality at the source and throughout our systems and can confirm that the water we’re providing to customers continues to meet primary drinking water quality standards,” Vice President of Operations New Jersey American Water Ben Morris said.

If you do have health concerns regarding salt in your water, the water company is urging you to contact your doctor.