St. Joe's teams up with Barnes Foundation to launch museum education graduate program

By Cherise Lynch

Saint Joseph’s University is teaming up with the Barnes Foundation on a new master's degree program.

This fall, they'll offer a Master of Arts in Museum Education and a Museum Education Certificate.

The goal of the program is for students to learn strategies for teaching about objects and collections and develop skills applicable to any type of museum, including art and natural history museums, science institutes, and historical sites.

Students will be able to share their knowledge with the public, from young children to adults, in an engaging and inclusive way.

“The uniqueness of our new museum education program lies in the strength of the partnership between the Barnes and SJU,” Dean of the School of Education and Human Development at Saint Joseph’s University Joshua Power said in a news release. “This program was co-created by these two great institutions to provide a one-of-a-kind educational experience tailored specifically to the museum industry and advancing your museum career.”

The entire course will be online, allowing people from all across the world to be able to participate.

“This innovative endeavor with Saint Joseph’s University is at the heart of our mission to make art accessible and relatable through education,” says Martha Lucy, Deputy Director for Research, Interpretation, and Education at the Barnes Foundation. “The Barnes has been focused on learning since our founding in 1922, so this really is in our DNA—and we are excited to help shape the next generation of museum educators.”\

