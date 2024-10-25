It's been a rough three weeks for St. Francis of Assisi School in Delaware County after a fire destroyed one of the buildings.

The kids and teachers at St. Francis in Springfield were reunited for their annual dance-a-thon celebration.

The school's principal, Mrs. Nicole Hamilton, was so excited for the activities on Friday, Oct. 25 that she led the conga line dressed in a cow costume.

"Wonderful day," Mrs. Hamilton told NBC10.

Today's fun comes just three weeks after a fire broke out on Oct. 7 in the building where the younger kids have their classes. The impacted building also housed the school's main office. It happened just a couple of hours after the school day had ended.

The school community says that things haven't been the same since.

"It is definitely weird because the office was in that building. The nurse's office and stuff so we've had to make some adjustments but I think like everyone is getting comfortable right now," eighth grader Briana Meliti said.

The fire was bad in so many ways, but the worst part was that it separated the younger students from the older kids. The younger kids now have their classes at another school down the road.

Friday's dance marathon is something that is held every single year, but the 2024 edition has extra special meaning because it was a reunion.

"We had a prayer service this morning you could tell just being here that everyone is so excited to have each other here again. The big kids are hugging the little kids. It is wonderful," Mrs. Hamilton said.

There is a lot of optimism for what lies ahead as officials try to figure out what caused the fire and the school works on plans to rebuild.

The kids at St. Francis of Assisi are strong and good things are ahead for them.

"It's an amazing community and it is just going to be a thousand times better," eighth grader Helana Babcock said.

The local Chick-fil-A provided lunch. Lots of nugs and lots of hugs for this school on Friday with loads of smiles and endless dancing.