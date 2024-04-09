Breakfast staple Sabrina's Café opens Philadelphia Airport location

The Philadelphia Airport marketplace of more than 150 retail, dining and consumer service concessions has welcomed a familiar name for passengers to enjoy.

Philadelphia brunch staple Sabrina's Café, self described as a "quirky concept of comfort food with a twist," is now open to passengers in Terminal C after the original plan to open its first-ever airport location was announced in October 2023.

Sabrina's made its debut in 2001 near Philly's Italian Market after founders Raquel and Robert De Abreu named the restaurant after their daughter.

Sabrina's has five other locations across the Philadelphia region, including Fairmount, University City, South Street, Wynnewood and Collingswood. The new airport location is the sixth.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We are thrilled to bring Sabrina's Café to PHL in collaboration with the De Abreus, whose concept of all-day elevated brunch has become a staple wherever it operates," said Hakan Ilhan, president of Ilhan Restaurants, who has partnered with the De Abreus to bring Sabrina's to PHL.

While Sabrina's focuses primarily on brunch, the Terminal C location also offers home-cooked favorites like their famous Santa Fe Turkey Burger or the Teriyaki Salmon and Korean Chicken Kimchi bowls. At lunch and dinner hours, customers will also be able to "build their own" burger or enjoy Veggie Philly Cheesesteaks, soups and more.

The location will also offer traditional coffee options coupled with more extravagant caffeinated beverages, like the Lucky Charms Matcha Latte or the Reece's Puffs Mocha.

"Sabrina's Café is grateful for the continued support of our communities, which has helped us grow," Robert De Abreu said. "Now at PHL, we hope to meet even more local customers, plus visitors from out of town --- and perhaps add a Stuffed French Toast Latte to their travels."