Officials at Rutgers-New Brunswick cited violations of a probationary status that the Students for Justice in Palestine -- a pro-Palestinian group -- had been under as they recently suspended organizational activity for the group until July of next year.

In a statement on the suspension, officials with the college said that the student group "violated the terms of their probationary status and other university policies by disrupting final exams and university operations and failing to comply with university directives."

According to the school, the student group was notified of the decision back on July 25, 2024, and the suspension is set to last until July 4, 2025.

In a statement on the suspension, shared by members of the Students for Justice in Palestine, the group said that the school's decision comes after its members boycotted meetings with school officials, "forgoing our ability to appeal our suspension in protest against [the school administration's] sham conduct hearings and clear display of contempt for its Palestinian students."

The student group is calling this move a "second strike" after the university suspended this group previously.

While the Students for Justice in Palestine is suspended, it is not recognized by the university and cannot reserve rooms, participate in campus activities, join intramural sports, or serve on councils.

School officials said they would not on the specifics of individual code of conduct matters, but they did claim that the group "underwent a thorough conduct process in accordance with university policies, which included receiving a letter detailing the alleged violations and conduct procedures, as well as opportunities to ask questions and consult with conduct officials."

"Student organizations can also appeal decisions; however, the option was not used in this instance," the school noted in a statement to NBC10.