New Jersey

Rutgers Names University’s 1st Black President

Jonathan Holloway will start his new job on July 1 after receiving approval from the Rutgers Board of Governors on Tuesday

By Associated Press

Jonathan Holloway was announced as Rutgers University's new leader on Jan. 21, 2020, making him the school's first black president. Holloway has been the provost at Northwestern University since 2017.
Jim Prisching/Northwestern University via AP

Jonathan Holloway was announced as Rutgers University’s new leader on Jan. 21, 2020, making him the school’s first black president. Holloway has been the provost at Northwestern University since 2017.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Rutgers University named a high-ranking Northwestern University official as its new leader on Tuesday, making him the school's first black president.

Jonathan Holloway, 52, will start his new job on July 1 after receiving approval from the Rutgers Board of Governors. He will be the 21st president of New Jersey's flagship university, succeeding Robert Barchi, who has led Rutgers since September 2012.

Holloway, a married father of two, has served as Northwestern's provost since 2017. Before that, he was the dean of Yale College and Edmund S. Morgan Professor of African American Studies, History, and American Studies at the Ivy League school.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

cold case 3 hours ago

After 16 Years, Man Admits to Killing Bucks County Father Who Vanished

vaping 1 hour ago

New Jersey Law Bans Sale of Flavored Vaping Products

Holloway received a Bachelor's degree with honors in American Studies from Stanford University and a doctorate in history from Yale. He began his academic career at the University of California, San Diego, before joining the faculty at Yale in 1999.

"I was drawn to the opportunity at Rutgers University because of its amazing history, its foundation of excellence in teaching, and its ambition to continue conducting life-changing research that improves our communities, our country and our world," Holloway said.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyRutgers University
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us