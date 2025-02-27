Live: Ruptured main sends gas cloud over Philly's Logan section

A thick cloud of smoke could be seen as natural gas escaped into the air from a hole in the ground in Philadelphia's Logan section on Thursday morning.

NBC10's Sky Force 10 captured footage as the gas poured from a ruptured gas line near the intersection of 18th Street and West Olney Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Several schools are in that area, including Central High School, the Philadelphia High School For Girls and LaSalle University.

Students could be seen leaving Central High School, but officials did not immediately provide information about any school closures or evacuations.

Though, on social media, the Philadelphia Fire Department noted that evacuations were underway.

About 60 PFD members are responding to the area around 18th St. & Olney Ave. Evacuations are in progress due to a ruptured gas line. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) February 27, 2025

Officials have said there were no injuries reported in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.