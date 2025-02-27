Philadelphia

Live: Ruptured main sends gas cloud over Philly's Logan section

Gas could be seen filling the air and pouring out of a hole in the concrete near the intersection of 18th Street and West Olney Avenue on Thursday morning

By Hayden Mitman

A thick cloud of smoke could be seen as natural gas escaped into the air from a hole in the ground in Philadelphia's Logan section on Thursday morning.

NBC10's Sky Force 10 captured footage as the gas poured from a ruptured gas line near the intersection of 18th Street and West Olney Avenue at about 8:35 a.m. on Thursday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Several schools are in that area, including Central High School, the Philadelphia High School For Girls and LaSalle University.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Students could be seen leaving Central High School, but officials did not immediately provide information about any school closures or evacuations.

Though, on social media, the Philadelphia Fire Department noted that evacuations were underway.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

North America 2 hours ago

2 sought after Uber driver shot, carjacked in North Philly

Immigration 15 hours ago

ICE officers arrest owners of NJ restaurant, family says

Officials have said there were no injuries reported in this incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us