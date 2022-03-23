Man Found Shot to Death Inside Running Car

Philadelphia police officers found a man shot to death inside a car with its engine still running in North Philadelphia overnight.

Officers rushed to North Hutchinson Street, near Jefferson Street, around midnight to find the man unresponsive inside a Nissan sedan with New Jersey tags that had the engine running, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

The man was shot at least once in the neck and was pronounced dead on the scene early Wednesday, Small said. Police said they found an ID on him, but they didn't immediately name him.

The driver's side rear door window of the car was blown out, possibly from gunfire, police said.

Police said a gun was visible on the floor of an SUV parked nearby, but it was unclear if that gun was involved in the shooting. The investigation continued Wednesday morning.

Entering Wednesday, at least 112 homicides were reported this year in Philadelphia. That's up about 2% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.