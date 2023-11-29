New Jersey

Rt. 38 closes, Walmart evacuated due to gas leak in Lumberton, NJ

By David Chang

A Wednesday morning gas leak led to evacuations at a Walmart and surrounding homes as well as the closure of Rt. 38 in Lumberton, New Jersey.

The leak occurred at a building on 1740 Rt. 38 shortly before 9:45 a.m. Rt. 38 is currently closed in both directions at the scene while the Walmart store and surrounding businesses were evacuated.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

