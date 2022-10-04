Police Name Suspected Murderer in Roxborough Football Scrimmage Shooting

Philadelphia police have named a suspect in the shooting of several fellow teens outside of a Roxborough High School football scrimmage last week that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead.

On Tuesday, police tweeted a photo of 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne and called him in a post to the department's website "the person responsible" for the Sept. 27 shooting along Pechin Street in the Roxborough neighborhood that left Elizalde dead and four others injured.

Wanted: Person of Interest Dayron Burney-Thorne for Quadruple Shooting/Homicide in the 5th District https://t.co/Q6zvVRqwcC pic.twitter.com/jHYdnLUDYW — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 4, 2022

An arrest warrant on murder, attempted murder and other counts has been issued for the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Burney-Thorne, police said. Police did not say where Burney Thorne lives or hangs out.

Police said that Burney-Thorne should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $40,000 reward from the city and a $5,000 reward from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 are being offered for Burney-Thorne's arrest and conviction. Anyone who spots him is urged to call 911 immediately. People with tips can contact Philly police by testing or calling 215-686-8477 of submitting a tip online.

Police have yet to name any other suspects in the shooting. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted that "there is still much work to do..."

Last week's shooting of children outside of Roxborough High has devastated not only the victims and their families, but our entire city. While I am pleased that a suspect has been identified, there is still much more work to do... https://t.co/vhvo4wkmhx — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) October 4, 2022

Surveillance video released last week shows a group of five gunmen lying in wait inside an SUV and then running out and opening fire as a group of high school football players walked by after a scrimmage. The shooting killed one teen and wounded four others.

The gunmen, who authorities Wednesday said may themselves be minors, apparently targeted a specific group as they unleashed a barrage of bullets Tuesday afternoon behind Roxborough High School. The shooting killed Elizalde, who authorities said appeared to be an innocent victim.

"I think he's a totally innocent victim,” said Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Capt. Jason Smith. A $45,000 reward from the city, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the city's police union is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects.

There is anger, sadness and so many questions after the shooting of five football players outside of Roxborough High School on Tuesday. NBC10’s Rosemary Connors has an update from police on their efforts to find those responsible.

Four of the five who were shot – three 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old – were members of the Roxborough High School football team, Smith said. The 17-year-old, who appears to be one of two targets, was not on the team but is friends with one of the other victims, the captain noted.

The gunmen arrived in a sports utility vehicle. It stayed parked near the area of the scrimmage for about six minutes, waiting for the scrimmage between three schools to finish, police said. Other players passed the SUV, but the gunmen waited for a specific group to walk by before they jumped out and began firing.

The shooters fired at least 61 bullets, Smith said. One of the bullets struck Elizalde in the chest, killing him.

After opening fire, four of the shooters ran back into the vehicle, but one of them continued chasing one of the victims. As he fell to the ground, the gunman stood over the victim, ready to kill him, but he ran out of bullets and the gun jammed, Smith said.

All five gunmen got away in the light-colored Ford Explorer, and police believe a sixth suspect was behind the wheel.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that the shooting stemmed from some sort of altercation in the lunchroom earlier in the day, Smith said. He added that the gunmen are “dangerous” as he asked the public for help in the investigation.

Joel Dales, a deputy commissioner with the PPD, said there is a police presence at football games, but not normally at scrimmages. However, he said the police department has now asked the School District of Philadelphia for a list of upcoming scrimmages so that police officers can try to patrol those too. He noted, though, that officers will not be able to be at every scrimmage.

Tuesday’s shooting happened as the Roxborough High School football team was wrapping up a scrimmage that also included Northeast High School and Boys' Latin Charter School.

The naming of a suspect in the shooting that rocked Philadelphia came just ahead of Elizalde being laid to rest on Wednesday.

Elizalde's mother spoke to NBC10's Lucy Bustamante last week about her anguish. She called her son a "most gentle soul."

“I want them to know that Nick was the best son that anyone could ever ask for, that he was so special, that he never hurt anyone or anything," Meredith Elizalde said.

As of Oct. 3, at least 183 minors had been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to data from the city controller’s office. Those children account for about 10% of the shooting victims in Philadelphia in 2022.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.