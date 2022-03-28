Man Shot to Death at Roxborough Gas Station

Bullet holes in a fuel pump marked the shooting scene where a man was killed late Sunday night at a gas station in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 11 p.m. at the Sunoco station along Ridge Avenue at Shurs Lane.

Police officers found the man shot multiple times on nearby Kingsley Court. Investigators said he may have ran there after being shot.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators remained on the scene Monday morning. Police didn't reveal any further details about the circumstances around the shooting or name any suspect.

Entering Monday, at least 120 homicides were reported this year in Philadelphia. That's up about 3% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.