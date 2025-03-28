Philadelphia

Body of man found in rubble of home destroyed by fire, officials say

A fire at a home in Germantown on Thursday killed at least one person and left a firefighter hurt, officials say

By Yukare Nakayama and Emily Rose Grassi

The body of a man was recovered from a rowhome that was destroyed by a fire on Thursday, according to an official with the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Family members of those who lived inside the rowhome told NBC10 that a search for two missing people started around Noon on March 28.

A fire broke out at the home on the 500 block of Brinton Street in Germantown around 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 27 that took over 100 firefighters several hours to put out and the left the home completely destroyed.

According to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Fire Department, a section of the back of the house collapsed and the fire spread to the connecting home.

The family said they are completely devastated by this fire.

"It's very hard. The building is one thing. My uncle? That's the most important thing" Tonya Washington said.

The search for a second person is ongoing.

Wadia McKie told NBC10 on Thursday that the structure belonged to her late grandmother and her father lives there now. McKie said her father is okay.

“I feel like, everything happens for a reason as cliché as that may sound. You understand universal law, you understand balance, and this too shall pass,” she said.

Fire officials said that one firefighter was injured while battling the flames. That firefighter is okay and back at home.

The fire was placed under control around 8:12 p.m. on Thursday and cause of has not been determined yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

