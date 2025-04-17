No injuries reported following rowhome fire in Germantown

Firefighters battled a fire inside a rowhome in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on April 17, 2025, along Germantown Ave. and W. Rockland St.

Fire Under Control 04-17-2025 01:46:42 - GERMANTOWN AVE / W ROCKLAND ST — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) April 17, 2025

Firefighters were able to get it under control in 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

