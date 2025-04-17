Philadelphia

No injuries reported following rowhome fire in Germantown

Officials said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on April 17, 2025, along Germantown Ave. and W. Rockland St.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled a fire inside a rowhome in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on April 17, 2025, along Germantown Ave. and W. Rockland St.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Firefighters were able to get it under control in 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGermantown
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us