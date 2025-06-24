At least 1 hurt after rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

At least one person is in the hospital after a fire broke out in a rowhome in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood overnight.
Officials said it happened on Clearfield Street near Belgrade, just a few blocks away from Aramingo Avenue, after midnight on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
According to officials, one victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and is being treated for burns.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
