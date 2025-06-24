Philadelphia

At least 1 hurt after rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood

According to officials, one victim was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children and is being treated for burns.

At least one person is in the hospital after a fire broke out in a rowhome in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood overnight.

Officials said it happened on Clearfield Street near Belgrade, just a few blocks away from Aramingo Avenue, after midnight on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

