Three-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley

Flames broke out at some rowhomes in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning.

The fire burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city.

The fire spread to three alarms shortly before 10 a.m., the Allentown Fire Department said.

AFD is operating in the 1500 block of Liberty Street at a 3rd alarm dwelling fire pic.twitter.com/tQYjzDyQ8t — Allentown Fire Department (@AllentownFD) August 19, 2022

By the time SkyForce10 arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m., the flames appeared to be out as firefighters used a ladder to access the roof of a home. Expect traffic troubles in the area as first responders blocked streets.

Firefighters have yet to reveal any further details, including if anyone was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated.