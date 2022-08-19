Allentown

Three-Alarm Rowhome Fire in Lehigh Valley

By Dan Stamm

Fire truck with ladder on rowhome
SkyForce10

Flames broke out at some rowhomes in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Friday morning.

The fire burned along the 1500 block of Liberty Street in the Lehigh Valley city.

The fire spread to three alarms shortly before 10 a.m., the Allentown Fire Department said.

By the time SkyForce10 arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m., the flames appeared to be out as firefighters used a ladder to access the roof of a home. Expect traffic troubles in the area as first responders blocked streets.

Firefighters have yet to reveal any further details, including if anyone was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated.

