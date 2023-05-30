Officials: Shots Fired as Unruly Youth Mob Takes Over Penn's Landing

The Philadelphia Police Department is planning to monitor Penn's Landing "for the foreseeable future" after a large crowd of juveniles reportedly gathered in that area on Monday night and caused several concerns for officials.

According to police, at about 7 p.m. on Monday a "high volume of juveniles" gathered at Penn's Landing, causing officers to be dispatched in order to handle the crowds.

After officers dispersed many of the individuals, officials said there were reports of gunfire along the 100 block of S. Front Street -- not far from Penn's Landing -- at about 8:18 p.m.

Officers responding to the sounds of gunfire found no one injured, but police said that they did find two spent shell casings in the street.

Also, through the course of the incident, officials said, juveniles jumped on windshields of parked vehicles, causing damage to three different vehicles.

By 11 p.m., officials said, the crowd had been fully dispersed.

According to police, the department now plans to monitor that area "for the foreseeable future" and will work with members of the community to ensure "necessary resources" are deployed in the area to prevent future issues.

Police officials said residents should expect to see an increased police presence in that area on Tuesday evening.