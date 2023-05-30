Penn's Landing

Officials: Shots Fired as Unruly Youth Mob Takes Over Penn's Landing

On Monday night, officials said a 'high volume' of juveniles gathered at the riverfront, vandalizing vehicles and, reportedly, firing off gunshots

By Hayden Mitman

Traffic on the I-95 rolls past Penns Landing, in Philadelphia, PA,
NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Police Department is planning to monitor Penn's Landing "for the foreseeable future" after a large crowd of juveniles reportedly gathered in that area on Monday night and caused several concerns for officials.

According to police, at about 7 p.m. on Monday a "high volume of juveniles" gathered at Penn's Landing, causing officers to be dispatched in order to handle the crowds.

After officers dispersed many of the individuals, officials said there were reports of gunfire along the 100 block of S. Front Street -- not far from Penn's Landing -- at about 8:18 p.m.

Officers responding to the sounds of gunfire found no one injured, but police said that they did find two spent shell casings in the street.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Also, through the course of the incident, officials said, juveniles jumped on windshields of parked vehicles, causing damage to three different vehicles.

By 11 p.m., officials said, the crowd had been fully dispersed.

According to police, the department now plans to monitor that area "for the foreseeable future" and will work with members of the community to ensure "necessary resources" are deployed in the area to prevent future issues.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Canada 2 hours ago

A Haze Over Philly. Here's Why a Large Canadian Wildfire Is to Blame

Delaware 43 mins ago

Joe Biden Attends Memorial Mass to Mark 8 Years Since Son Beau's Death From Cancer

Police officials said residents should expect to see an increased police presence in that area on Tuesday evening.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Penn's Landing
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us