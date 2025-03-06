Colleges & Universities

Rowan University reshapes DEI programs to align with new federal policies

By Cherise Lynch

NBC10

New Jersey's Rowan University has implemented new policy changes.

The public university shared that it is now working to follow the new federal guidelines regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion ordered by the Trump Administration.

The United States Department of Education had sent a message to all schools telling them to scale back DEI programs, or they could potentially lose federal funding.

The school's president. Dr. Ali Houshmand sent a letter to students and staff saying that the university has "reorganized and realigned the departments within the former Division of Inclusive Excellence, Community & Belonging."

"As a New Jersey public institution, Rowan University does not use racial preferences in admissions, hiring, scholarships and scholarship administration. We are in the process of examining our programs, structures, policies and communication to ensure they are inclusive of all," Houshmand wrote.

Houshmand said that the university will ensure all structures, police, and communication are transparent and inclusive.

