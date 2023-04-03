Route 422 Reopens After Morning Closure

Route 422 has reopened after crews clearing a downed powerline caused the road to be closed in both directions on Monday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., PennDOT announced that the roadway had been reopened.

CLEARED: Downed utility on US 422 eastbound between Exit: PA 363 AT AUDUBON/TROOPER EXIT and PA 23. — 511PA Philadelphia (@511PAPhilly) April 3, 2023

According to PennDOT, at about 4:30 a.m. the roadway was closed to enable PECO crews to clear lines that had fallen from a utility pole during weekend storms.

For several hours, traffic was detoured between PA routes 363 and 23.

A spokesperson for PennDOT noted that the pole was in place, but the lines had fallen during the storm and a crew was working to reconnect the wires.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is made available.