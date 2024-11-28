Man jumped from hotel window, ran from New Jersey police before getting arrested

An investigation is underway in New Jersey after a man jumped from a hotel window and ran from officers on Thanksgiving, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's office.

Officials said that police were called to the Fairfield Inn hotel located on the 100 block of Hurffville Road on Thursday, Nov. 28 for a disturbance.

A man proceeded to jump from a second floor window at the hotel, according to police.

He then ran and led officers on a foot pursuit, officials said. One of the officers opened fire and hit the suspect who continued to run.

The man ran to Route 42 where police were able to stop him and take him into custody, according to officials.

Officials said that non of the officers were hurt during the incident and there is no threat to the public.

It remains unclear at this time where the suspect was hit by the officer's gunfire or if the suspect was armed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.