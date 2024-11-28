New Jersey

Man jumped from hotel window, ran from New Jersey police before getting arrested

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

An investigation is underway in New Jersey after a man jumped from a hotel window and ran from officers on Thanksgiving, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's office.

Officials said that police were called to the Fairfield Inn hotel located on the 100 block of Hurffville Road on Thursday, Nov. 28 for a disturbance.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

A man proceeded to jump from a second floor window at the hotel, according to police.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He then ran and led officers on a foot pursuit, officials said. One of the officers opened fire and hit the suspect who continued to run.

The man ran to Route 42 where police were able to stop him and take him into custody, according to officials.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Holidays 3 hours ago

WATCH: NBC10, T62, NBC Sports Philly share our ‘Holiday Traditions'

Animals Nov 27

The National Dog Show 2024: How to watch, what to expect and more

Officials said that non of the officers were hurt during the incident and there is no threat to the public.

It remains unclear at this time where the suspect was hit by the officer's gunfire or if the suspect was armed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us