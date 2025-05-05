Passengers die, drivers survive as car, Jeep collide on Lehigh Valley road

Three passengers died, but the drivers survived, in crash along Route 309 in the Lehigh Valley over the weekend.

Troopers were dispatched to Route 309 near Gun Club Road in Lynn Township around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, 2025, Pennsylvania State Police said.

"It was determined a 2013 Hyundai Accent, operated by a 54-Year-Old female from Allentown, PA, was driving northbound on State Route 309 and crossed over into the southbound lanes of travel and struck a 2021 Jeep Compass operated by a 30-Year-Old Female from Fountain Hill," state police wrote on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Three people were in the Hyundai, while two people were in the Jeep, state police said. The drivers of each vehicle survived and were treated at hospitals, but the passengers all died.

Hyundai rider Vannity Colon, 21, of Allentown, and Israel Medina, 19, of New York, New York, died at the scene, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and police said.

Jeffrey Pichel, a 61-year-old from Fountain Hill, Pennsylvania, was in the Jeep, authorities said. He died Monday morning at the hospital.

Troopers and county investigators continued to search for clues to figure out exactly what led to the deadly wreck, police said.