Searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run along busy NJ road

The search is on for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run along Route 130 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Monday night.

The deadly crash closed U.S. Route 130 northbound between Charleston Road and Veterans Parkway for hours into Tuesday morning, Willingboro Township police said.

An unidentified man was found near The Grand Marketplace, just south of Veterans Parkway, Burlington County prosecutors said. The deadly hit-and-run is estimated to have happened between 9 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2024.

The driver didn't stop after striking the man, prosecutors said.

No information was given about the type of car involved.

Prosecutors asked anyone with info to call Willingboro Township police at 609-877-6958 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.