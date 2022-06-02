Bring on the music! The Roots Picnic presented by the Mann, Live Nation Urban and The Roots, is back. The 2-day festival will take over this coming weekend bringing art, music and culture. Here are five of your questions, answered.

When and where is it?

The festival kicks off this Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1 p.m., and goes through Sunday, June 5 at the Mann Center for Performing Arts at Fairmount Park.

The Mann is located at 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131.

Who is performing?

This year, for the first time, Mary J. Blige will be joining The Roots on stage to headline the music festival, the Mann says.

The remaining artists are part of one of the biggest and boldest lineups in Roots Picnic history, according to the Mann.

The lineup includes Summer Walker, Wizkid, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, J Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Rick Ross, G Herbo, Mickey Guyton and Muni Long.

Will the podcast stage be apart of the festival?

Yes. Aside from the music stages, Roots Picnic has incorporated a podcast stage once again this year, curated by Wallo267 and Gillie The King.

Live podcasts of Million Dollaz Worth of Game and Questlove Supreme will be onstage as well as other shows.

How do I get there?

Parking is free for the entirety of the festival. Driving directions can be found here.

Public transit, rideshare, and bikes are also encouraged. Information for these modes of transportation is outlined here.

I'm in. How do I get my tickets?

You can purchase two-day general admission or VIP passes through the Mann box office or online here. GA tickets start at $225 for the weekend-long festival.

The event is standing room only, rain or shine. Attendees are not permitted to bring lawn chairs, although small blankets are allowed if you would like to take a seat while enjoying the music.