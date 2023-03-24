An old idea has come back to life, a Roosevelt Boulevard subway system.

The proposed subway system would go along the median of the boulevard from SEPTA's Broad Street Line to Neshaminy Mall, taking approximately 100,000 riders throughout Northeast Philadelphia daily.

University of Pennsylvania PHD student Jay Arzu and a group of activists reproposed the idea for one of the city's most dangerous roads, sighting safety and accessibility.

"There would be stops at Oxford Circle, stops at Cottman [Avenue], it could continue all the way up the boulevard, it would be transformed," Arzu said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Arzu's idea spread quickly on social media even getting support from most of Philadelphia's mayoral candidates and support from the capital in Harrisburg.

"This is the moment to do this because it might not come again," state representative Jared Solomon said.

Representative Solomon whose district includes part of the Boulevard also said with federal infrastructure money it's a prime moment for SEPTA to pivot and focus on city projects.

A study by PennDOT is underway to figure out the needs of the community, Rep. Solomon says his community is in need of something new.

"Whether it's a monorail, or a subway or increased trolly service, or a real elevated line, but they want something dynamic," Rep. Solomon said.

SEPTA recently tried to extend service to King of Prussia but the plans were paused citing lack of federal funding. A Roosevelt Boulevard subway system is projected to cost $10 billion according to the transportation company.