A public hearing was held Wednesday to review funding for a possible expansion of the Broad Street Subway Line along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's City Council Committee on Transportation and Public Utilities hosted the meeting virtually as they look at the impacts of the expansion.

The proposed subway system would go along the median of the boulevard from SEPTA's Broad Street Line to Neshaminy Mall, taking approximately 100,000 riders throughout Northeast Philadelphia daily.

The proposal is getting a lot of support as City Council went over the details about how this could possibly help residents.

Most people say that even though the Northeast is part of Philadelphia it is viewed as separate and they feel it's because of the limited options residents have to get to and from the rest of the city.

The public comments went on for over an hour and almost every person who weighed in during the hearing encouraged the council to extend the subway line to the Northeast.

SEPTA says the agency will need over $100 million for this expansion project. Money that officials say the city does not have.

The transit agency is hoping to open 12 new stations along the expansion route including stations in Bucks County over a 12-mile stretch.

"Funding challenges loom large over every service and planning decision SEPTA considers, including large-scale projects proposed for Roosevelt Boulevard," SEPTA's manager of long range planning Jennifer Dougherty said in the hearing.

Officials say Roosevelt Boulevard carries about 90,000 vehicles and about 20,000 people via bus per day and is deemed one of the deadliest roads in the country.

SEPTA is working with PennDOT to figure out just how many riders this new expansion will pick up as well as how drivers will be impacted by the construction of the project.

A majority of the council agreed that the subway line could have a tremendous positive impact on the city with the potential to bring good union jobs and boost morale. Unfortunately, plans for the subway line expansion will only be in the discussion phase until the funds become available.