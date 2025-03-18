Roosevelt Boulevard to get $17M in improvements thanks to speed camera funds

Roosevelt Boulevard will soon see five new projects intended to help improve traffic and pedestrian safety along the thoroughfare.

And it will all be paid for through funds generated by fines paid for speed camera violations.

On Monday, PennDOT announced that it will distribute $17.4 million in automated speed enforcement funding to support five projects that will see safety improvements installed along Roosevelt Boulevard.

“Dangerous driver behavior – like speeding – makes everyone on the road less safe,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll in a statement on the proposed projects. “This program aims to discourage speeding and change people’s behavior, and invest those funds back in the community, in projects that help keep everyone safe.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

PennDOT officials noted that there are eight speed enforcement cameras located along Roosevelt Boulevard between Ninth Street and the Bucks County line.

Through this $17.4 million investment, PennDOT officials said they will use:

$1 million for the Roosevelt Blvd. Parallel Corridor Highway Safety Improvement Program Pre-Development. This program will fund the concept and preliminary design of traffic safety improvements along Roosevelt Blvd. using federal funds. Work will be conducted at priority corridors Bustleton Ave., from Winchester Ave. to County Line Rd., and Whitaker Ave./B St. from Venango St. to Roosevelt Blvd.

for the Roosevelt Blvd. Parallel Corridor Highway Safety Improvement Program Pre-Development. This program will fund the concept and preliminary design of traffic safety improvements along Roosevelt Blvd. using federal funds. Work will be conducted at priority corridors Bustleton Ave., from Winchester Ave. to County Line Rd., and Whitaker Ave./B St. from Venango St. to Roosevelt Blvd. $5 million to complete design and construction for selected projects in the vicinity of Roosevelt Blvd. for a Speed Cushion Program on City-owned streets.

to complete design and construction for selected projects in the vicinity of Roosevelt Blvd. for a Speed Cushion Program on City-owned streets. $7 million for Roosevelt Blvd. Parallel Corridor Transit Priority. Here, officials said, funds will support design and construction of the intersection modifications on Olney Ave. between Broad St. and Rising Sun Ave., including bus boarding islands (including curb, sidewalk, and stormwater modifications), street lighting, pavement marking and signing, signal modifications and upgrades to improve transit access in this area.

for Roosevelt Blvd. Parallel Corridor Transit Priority. Here, officials said, funds will support design and construction of the intersection modifications on Olney Ave. between Broad St. and Rising Sun Ave., including bus boarding islands (including curb, sidewalk, and stormwater modifications), street lighting, pavement marking and signing, signal modifications and upgrades to improve transit access in this area. $3.4 million for Roosevelt Blvd. Parallel Corridor Intersection Modifications. Funds here will be used to support design and construction for intersection improvement at three to four locations, which will be determined by project viability, crash data, and funding gaps for projects currently underway. Possible locations include Castor Ave. (from Van Kirk St. to Cottman Ave.), Rising Sun Ave. (from Van Kirk St. to Cottman Ave.), and Adams Ave. (from Rising Sun Ave. to Roosevelt Blvd.). This project will help to slow traffic at intersections, improve visibility between drivers and pedestrians, and improve safety by reducing the time it takes for pedestrians to cross.

for Roosevelt Blvd. Parallel Corridor Intersection Modifications. Funds here will be used to support design and construction for intersection improvement at three to four locations, which will be determined by project viability, crash data, and funding gaps for projects currently underway. Possible locations include Castor Ave. (from Van Kirk St. to Cottman Ave.), Rising Sun Ave. (from Van Kirk St. to Cottman Ave.), and Adams Ave. (from Rising Sun Ave. to Roosevelt Blvd.). This project will help to slow traffic at intersections, improve visibility between drivers and pedestrians, and improve safety by reducing the time it takes for pedestrians to cross. $1 million to support expansion of the City of Philadelphia’s Automated Speed Enforcement Program. The City is partnering with Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) to expand the ASE program to other corridors with high levels of speed-related crashes.

PennDOT officials did not immediately detail when these projects will be undertaken.

But, PennDOT plans to provide more information on these Roosevelt Boulevard projects in its website under “Travel In PA." More information is able available by emailing ARLE@pa.gov.