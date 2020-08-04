Widespread Tornadoes, Flooded Rivers Mark Isaias's Destructive Path

Dawn Sustek knew something wasn't right, so she was already under the desk at her office when the blasts of wind arrived Monday morning.

A tornado blew through the mobile home community where she works in the management office at about 10 a.m., severely damaging at least 12 homes in the Cape May County community in South Jersey.

"It was last a freight train coming through, the loudest sound I ever heard," Sustek said.

About 100 miles away and an hour later in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the roof of Children's Village day care center flew off. In the parking lot outside the building full of kids and employees, the strong winds flipped parked cars and threw a dumpster across the lot. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

"We hid in a closet," one employee of the day care center in Doylestown said. "It's all destroyed."

High winds strike Doylestown Hospital, partially tearing roof off of Children's Village daycare. No reports of serious injuries. Tornado not confirmed but winds were strong enough to overturn vehicles in parking lot. #IsaiasBucks pic.twitter.com/pDRPPWuSc0 — BucksCountyGovt (@BucksCountyGovt) August 4, 2020

Tropical storm Isaias arrived with torrents of rain early Monday, then its winds slammed the entire region as it swept north along the Interstate 95 corridor. Tornadoes were quickly confirmed in Delaware and New Jersey, and meteorologists continued to receive reports of cylindric winds in numerous neighborhoods. The winds that struck in Doylestown were part of an apparent, yet still unconfirmed, tornado, according to NBC10 First Alert meteorologists.

“We rarely have tornadoes confirmed this quickly," NBC10 meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz said.

Later, on Monday afternoon, the flooding began.

In Darby, Delaware County, houses were evacuated because of the overflowing Darby Creek. In the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, the Schuylkill River was expected to reach flood stage by Monday evening. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said he was concerned about homes and businesses along Main Street.

In the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia, dozens of homes were flooded and Thiel said the rescue efforts rivaled Superstorm Sandy eight years ago.

"I have heard people say, it floods down here a lot, but this is different," Thiel said. "This is much more severe flooding I think than folks have seen recently."

Power outages reaches tens of thousands from Delaware to north of Philadelphia and across South Jersey. In Bucks County, more than 80,000 were without power as of 1 p.m. In South Jersey, PSE&G were reporting more than 40,000 without power.

Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm from a category 1 hurricane after it made landfall Monday night in the Carolinas, but it remained strong. It was still a tropical storm packing 70 mph winds and heavy rain as it was on top of the Philadelphia region by 11 a.m. Tuesday. The center circulation of the storm appeared to be over South Jersey by 11:30 a.m.

Some neighborhoods in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were already reporting nearly 8 inches of rain by noon. That's a couple of months worth of rain in a matter of hours.