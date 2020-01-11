North Philadelphia

Roof-Hopping Man Falls to His Death in North Philadelphia

Police said the man had been drinking at an event earlier

By Rudy Chinchilla

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

A man hopping across rooftops miscalculated a jump and fell to his death Saturday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.

The 23-year-old man and another person were jumping between rooftops of their apartment on the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street around 1:55 a.m. when the 23-year-old fell two stories down and hit his head on the ground, police said.

The second person administered CPR until medics arrived and rushed the man to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Man Sentenced for Random Stabbing, Punch on Officer in New Jersey

Decision 2020 4 hours ago

Pennsylvania Issues Guidance About New Mail-in Ballots

The second person told police that they had been drinking at an event earlier. Police said they found no evidence of foul play.

Police did not immediately release the name of the deceased.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us