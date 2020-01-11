Roof-Hopping Man Falls to His Death in North Philadelphia

A man hopping across rooftops miscalculated a jump and fell to his death Saturday morning in North Philadelphia, police said.

The 23-year-old man and another person were jumping between rooftops of their apartment on the 1200 block of Buttonwood Street around 1:55 a.m. when the 23-year-old fell two stories down and hit his head on the ground, police said.

The second person administered CPR until medics arrived and rushed the man to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The second person told police that they had been drinking at an event earlier. Police said they found no evidence of foul play.

Police did not immediately release the name of the deceased.