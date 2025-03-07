A child was hurt inside a daycare center on Friday after the building's roof collapsed in West Philadelphia, according to a spokesperson with the city's fire department.

The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to a childcare facility near 60th and Market streets around 4:07 p.m. on March 7, officials said.

According to officials, a child was hurt and is in stable condition after the incident.

There were no reports of anyone else getting hurt, the fire department said.

NBC10 was there on Friday where yellow police tape could be seen blocking off the front entrance. Tiles and wires were visible hanging from a part of the ceiling where there was an opening.

The incident was placed under control just before 4:20 p.m.