Romney Recovering After Fall in Boston Left Him With Stitches, Bruises

Romney was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 23: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) departs following a vote in the subway of the U.S. Capitol on February 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate held confirmation hearings today for multiple Biden administration nominees as well as a hearing regarding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Al Drago/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday he is recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and resulted in “a lot of stitches."

Romney was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye and stitches above his eye and his lip. The lawmaker briefly pulled off his mask, showing a puffy and bruised upper lip.

Romney told reporters he "took a fall" while in Boston visiting his son and grandchildren. 

