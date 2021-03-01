Romney Recovering After Fall in Boston Left Him With Stitches, Bruises

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday he is recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and resulted in “a lot of stitches."

Romney was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye and stitches above his eye and his lip. The lawmaker briefly pulled off his mask, showing a puffy and bruised upper lip.

Romney told reporters he "took a fall" while in Boston visiting his son and grandchildren.

