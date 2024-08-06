A man was found shot to death in a crashed car in a shooting that police said spread over more than a city block in West Philadelphia early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Walnut Street just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2024, for a report of gunshots, Philadelphia Police Capt. Andrew DiSanto said.

"Prior to that call we had two vehicles proceeding westbound on the 5300 block of Walnut Street that encountered each other, a black Cadillac and a burgundy jeep," DiSanto said.

The driver of the Cadillac came under fire from up to several occupants of the Jeep, DiSanto said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Both vehicles eventually crashed on the 5500 block of Walnut Street, striking several parked cars, police said.

Police found the Cadillac driver dead in the driver's seat of his crashed car, investigators said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Officers also found the jeep with an AR-style rifle in the backseat and a 30-round extended magazine in the front seat. A few houses down the block, police found a pistol on the sidewalk.

There was evidence that at least 17 shots were fired, DiSanto said.

However, police said they didn't find any people in the crashed jeep.

Both vehicles came to a rest against several parked cars, moving those cars several feet.

"They would have had quite a bit of force and speed behind the crash," DiSanto said.

Walnut Street was closed for about five hours as police searched for clues. Investigators hoped that surveillance video would help them track down the shooters.

Deadly violence is down this year in Philadelphia, but still taking its toll. Entering Tuesday, at least 159 people have been killed in Philadelphia this year, according to police data. That's down about 37% from the same date last year and the lowest homicide totals since 2015.