Rollerblading thief wanted after stealing cash from Montgomery County gas station

Surveillance video caught the man skating through the parking lot before going into the gas station.

By Deanna Durante and Cherise Lynch

Police are searching for a man who they said threatened to kill a Montgomery County gas station employee before fleeing with stolen cash — all while on rollerblades.

The incident happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. at a Lukoil along Old York Road in Abington Township.

Surveillance video caught the man skating through the parking lot before going into the gas station.

Armman, the gas station employee, told NBC10 that once the man was inside, he threatened to shoot him in the chest if he didn't get the cash that he wanted.

"I was terrified," Armman shared. Surveillance video from inside the gas station captured the whole incident.

Once the suspect got the cash, he skated off in the same direction he came on Old York Road.

"The roller blades definitely stand out. His jacket was a two-toned white and tan coat, as well as a camouflage backpack," Deputy Chief of the Abington Township Police Department, Ed Quinn, shared with NBC10.

 If you see this suspect, police do not approach him and contact 911 immediately.

